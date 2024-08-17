Oasis Network Price Tops $0.0568 on Top Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $381.16 million and $6.63 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0568 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,614.03 or 0.04400657 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00034660 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006708 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012145 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.05696684 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $8,860,940.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

