O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after acquiring an additional 466,457 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,483,000 after purchasing an additional 254,848 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,295,000 after purchasing an additional 612,202 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,537,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,981,000 after buying an additional 2,915,578 shares during the period.

VIG traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.01. 610,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,588. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $191.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.97. The firm has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

