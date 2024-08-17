O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Reduces Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc decreased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc owned about 0.09% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 759.7% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Shares of MOO traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.15. The company had a trading volume of 18,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,318. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $84.60. The company has a market capitalization of $779.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.02.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

