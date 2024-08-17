O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Reduces Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,235,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $23,198,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,623,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period.

Shares of ICVT stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $80.10. 164,086 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.51. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1563 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

