O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Has $450,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 50,299,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,558,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.31 billion, a PE ratio of -471.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

