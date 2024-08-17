O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.0% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.17. 2,569,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,783. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $279.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.81 and a 200-day moving average of $259.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

