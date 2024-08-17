O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Invesco Water Resources ETF comprises 1.1% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 147.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 524,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,888,000 after buying an additional 312,475 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 410,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,013,000 after acquiring an additional 18,491 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 268,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after purchasing an additional 67,228 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1,167.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,457,000 after purchasing an additional 213,881 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares in the last quarter.

PHO traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $68.15. 44,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,230. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.35. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $70.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0926 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

