O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Buys 798 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 242,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,445,000 after buying an additional 28,515 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 19,359 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 79,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,237,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,203. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $92.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.76. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

