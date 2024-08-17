NXM Hits 1-Day Volume of $95,144.26 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00011114 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,066.67 or 1.00051499 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007794 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007784 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012135 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.