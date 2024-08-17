Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Senior Officer Noralee Bradley Purchases 215 Shares

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTRGet Free Report) Senior Officer Noralee Bradley acquired 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$63.83 per share, with a total value of C$13,723.45.

Noralee Bradley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 12th, Noralee Bradley purchased 150 shares of Nutrien stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$64.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,601.50.

Nutrien Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NTR opened at C$64.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$68.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$71.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$61.75 and a 52 week high of C$89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 135.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Nutrien to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

