NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading 4.8% Higher

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 1,282,552 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 5,024,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 61.82% and a negative net margin of 592.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 12,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $108,134.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,539.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NuScale Power news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 12,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $108,134.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,539.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the first quarter worth $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in NuScale Power by 268.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 39,171 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 15.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

