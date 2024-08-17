Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.69.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

NRIX opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.22.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.78% and a negative net margin of 264.84%. The company had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $32,319.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at $337,444.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $74,581.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,992.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $32,319.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at $337,444.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,791 shares of company stock worth $506,063. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,483,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,497 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,778,000. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 30.5% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,164,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,297,000 after purchasing an additional 272,136 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 12.6% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 912,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,033,000 after purchasing an additional 101,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 53,721 shares during the period.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

