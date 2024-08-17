Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth approximately $15,044,000. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Novartis by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $114.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $114.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.82 and its 200-day moving average is $102.80.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

