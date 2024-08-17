Nova R Wealth Inc. Trims Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Nova R Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,783 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. STMicroelectronics makes up approximately 0.8% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 9,551 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,365,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,544. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $51.27.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $45.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

