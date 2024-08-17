Nova R Wealth Inc. Sells 876 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nova R Wealth Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $44.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,570,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,476,058. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.