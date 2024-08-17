Nova R Wealth Inc. Sells 18,037 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Nova R Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,037 shares during the period. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust makes up approximately 7.2% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $13,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 14.4% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $792,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BME traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.32. 30,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,891. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.76. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $42.86.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

