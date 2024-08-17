Nova R Wealth Inc. Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Nova R Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,781 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.49. 833,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,511. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.08. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $66.83.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

