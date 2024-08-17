Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Shares Down 16.7%

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2024

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGCGet Free Report)’s stock price fell 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 360,229 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 309% from the average session volume of 87,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Northern Graphite Trading Down 11.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$10.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Northern Graphite (CVE:NGCGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.53 million during the quarter. Northern Graphite had a negative net margin of 151.33% and a negative return on equity of 137.14%.

Northern Graphite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.