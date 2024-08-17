Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Shares Down 16.7%

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 360,229 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 309% from the average session volume of 87,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Northern Graphite Trading Down 11.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$10.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.53 million during the quarter. Northern Graphite had a negative net margin of 151.33% and a negative return on equity of 137.14%.

Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.

