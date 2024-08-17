Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.10

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 4381223 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.89.

The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 1.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 240.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 78,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 55,362 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 19,231 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 81,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 26,158 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

