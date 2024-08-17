NiSource (NYSE:NI) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Barclays

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NiSource currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI stock opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. NiSource has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $32.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 23.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 53,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 11.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

