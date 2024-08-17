Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.86

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Nippon Paint Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84.

Get Nippon Paint alerts:

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. Nippon Paint had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 8.27%.

Nippon Paint Company Profile

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paints and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for the automotive body, including surface treatment, electrodeposition coating, intermediate coating, and finish coating; paints for plastic components, such as bumpers and interior components; trade-use paints for construction sites, including single-family detached homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior construction materials, office equipment, and electric home appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.