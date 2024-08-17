Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Short Interest Update

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,500 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 271,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Nicolet Bankshares

In related news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $41,238.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,244,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $41,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,702 shares in the company, valued at $7,244,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,320.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,528 shares of company stock valued at $3,053,362 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter worth $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NIC traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.85. The stock had a trading volume of 44,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,777. Nicolet Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $63.58 and a fifty-two week high of $104.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.72.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.18. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Nicolet Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

