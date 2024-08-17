NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Cut to $275.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Northland Securities from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NICE. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NICE from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $339.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $269.64.

Get NICE alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NICE

NICE Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.30. The company had a trading volume of 851,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,416. NICE has a 52 week low of $149.54 and a 52 week high of $270.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.58 and its 200-day moving average is $207.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.81 million. Equities analysts expect that NICE will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in NICE by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 46.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NICE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.