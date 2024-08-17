NFT (NFT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. Over the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00010856 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,291.72 or 1.00022271 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007754 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007775 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012313 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

