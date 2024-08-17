NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Barclays

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.36.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,344,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,400,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.99 and its 200-day moving average is $67.93. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 156,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 379,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,079,000 after purchasing an additional 50,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.