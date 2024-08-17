New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NYMT. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut New York Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NYMT

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The company has a market cap of $583.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 289,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 27,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 571,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.