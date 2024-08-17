New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Price Down 4.2%

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 853,144 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 9,050,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.25 to $33.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.91.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 6.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.47 million. New York Community Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 7th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 32,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 471,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 289,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,051,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,990,000 after purchasing an additional 129,889 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

