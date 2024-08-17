Nevsun Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) Trading Down 0.2%

Nevsun Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.44. Approximately 25,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 87,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.
Nevsun Resources Stock Performance
About Nevsun Resources
Nevsun Resources Ltd. engages in the mining and development of mineral properties in Europe, Africa, and North America. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's principal assets include Timok project, a copper-gold development project in Serbia; and Bisha copper- zinc mine in Eritrea.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nevsun Resources
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Nevsun Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevsun Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.