NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Short Interest Update

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the July 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 789,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

NTCT stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $19.73. 366,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,428. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $28.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $174.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.47 million. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 74.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Insider Transactions at NetScout Systems

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 4,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $84,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetScout Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 3,236.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 306.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

