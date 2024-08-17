Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Up 1%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $673.04 and last traded at $668.09. 645,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,882,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $661.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $681.21.

Netflix Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $290.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $654.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $621.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,893 shares of company stock worth $84,412,483 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in Netflix by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

