Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Lifted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,039 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Netflix by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,766 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Netflix by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $9,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $10.85 on Friday, reaching $674.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,511,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $697.49. The company has a market capitalization of $290.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $654.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $621.20.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,893 shares of company stock valued at $84,412,483 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $681.21.

View Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.