Needham & Company LLC Lowers Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target to $6.00

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ESPR. Bank of America lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.90 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.17.

ESPR stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $371.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,944,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 71.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688,796 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,568,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 94.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,303,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 3,278.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 555,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

