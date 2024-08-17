Needham & Company LLC Downgrades Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RVNC. Mizuho lowered their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.88.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 16.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,945,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,459 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,398,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after purchasing an additional 328,781 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,237,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 672,803 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 251.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,147,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 820,587 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after buying an additional 34,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

