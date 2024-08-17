NEAR Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $157.68 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $4.00 or 0.00006746 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and $157.68 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00034475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011848 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007676 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000521 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,205,683,578 coins and its circulating supply is 1,116,268,022 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,205,484,720 with 1,115,668,859 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.01799252 USD and is down -2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 436 active market(s) with $182,503,726.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.