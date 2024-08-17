nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NCNO. Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.31.

NCNO stock opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. nCino has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $37.48.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that nCino will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 921,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $30,874,069.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,552,574 shares in the company, valued at $588,011,229. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other nCino news, insider April Rieger sold 8,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $276,572.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,652.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 921,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $30,874,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,552,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,011,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,641,872 shares of company stock valued at $212,222,237 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in nCino during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in nCino by 29.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in nCino by 28.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of nCino by 145.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

