Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $24.90

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.90, but opened at $23.84. Nayax shares last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 4,161 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NYAX. Barclays decreased their price target on Nayax from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nayax in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Nayax from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Nayax alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Nayax

Nayax Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $790.13 million, a PE ratio of -52.29 and a beta of 0.02.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Nayax had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts expect that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nayax by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Nayax during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Nayax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,790,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Nayax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Nayax by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.