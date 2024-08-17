Navcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $29,204.14 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $29,204.14 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0376 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00071648 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00016567 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007729 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 573.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.