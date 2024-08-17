Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $4.93. Approximately 7,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 28,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Naturgy Energy Group Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

Naturgy Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.0773 dividend. This is a boost from Naturgy Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Naturgy Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.20%.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Distribution Networks and Energy Markets segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the maritime transport business; management conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.