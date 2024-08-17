Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 960 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWOB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 288.8% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 155.6% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

VWOB traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.95. 496,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,829. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.64 and its 200 day moving average is $63.23. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $64.97.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.3374 dividend. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.