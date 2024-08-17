Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 752 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,318,000 after buying an additional 4,560,437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,648,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892,110 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,338,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,580 shares during the period. Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,910,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,590,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,673 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.49. 5,293,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,029,990. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $82.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.06.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3011 dividend. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

