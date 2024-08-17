Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 325 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAMR. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 13.0% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth about $361,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 190.9% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.25.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LAMR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.20. 299,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.42.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.67). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $565.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Stories

