Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DG. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Dollar General by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after buying an additional 47,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,413 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 10.5% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,340,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,194,000 after buying an additional 320,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $15,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.41.

Dollar General Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $2.73 on Friday, hitting $123.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,687,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,430. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.39 and a 200-day moving average of $137.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

