Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,859 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter worth $31,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 95.8% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,323,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453,265. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $39.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.01%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

