Naples Global Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,531 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.25.

Visa Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $267.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,111,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,227,860. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.78 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $489.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

