Naples Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,498,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,340,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,615,000 after acquiring an additional 590,301 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,496,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,240,000 after purchasing an additional 432,091 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,106,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,363,000 after acquiring an additional 203,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Insider Transactions at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other news, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $413,863.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,372.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $682,101.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $413,863.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,372.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

HOMB traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.45. 1,088,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.07. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.26 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOMB. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.