Naples Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Compass Point raised shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.74. 2,304,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $21.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 59.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.75%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

