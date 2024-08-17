Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 600 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,959 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,618,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 18,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 885,179 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $66,716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 1,419.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34,536 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 32,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 0.9 %

NKE stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $83.23. 13,794,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,563,057. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.93. The company has a market cap of $125.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on NIKE from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.59.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

