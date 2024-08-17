Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,704,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth $925,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.46. The company had a trading volume of 242,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,849. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

LECO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.43.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

