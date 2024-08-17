My DeFi Pet 24-Hour Volume Reaches $96,996.52 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $96,996.52 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001416 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002016 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars.

