MX Gold (CVE:MXL) Trading ∞ Higher

MX Gold Corp. (CVE:MXL – Get Free Report) shares traded up ∞ on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 1,168,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,846,272 shares.
MX Gold Stock Up ∞
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11.
About MX Gold
MX Gold Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Willa property with 21 mineral claims covering a surface area of approximately 5,329 hectares located in the Slocan mining division, British Columbia.
